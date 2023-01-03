Bakersfield representative Kevin McCarthy has just lost three consecutive votes in a row Tuesday in his bid to be Speaker of the House of Representatives, as Nancy Pelosi chortles and wipes McCarthy’s dignity off the bottom of her heels.



We will begin this post with a tasteful nod to history (before we get nasty, childish, and full of mockery), as your SF congressional representative Nancy Pelosi ended her second historic run as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday morning. While Pelosi will not remain Speaker, she will remain in her congressional seat, stating earlier today on Twitter that “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of San Francisco in the 118th Congress.”

It was my privilege today to gavel out the end of the 117th Congress — an extraordinarily productive session #ForThePeople.



I look forward to continuing to serve the people of San Francisco in the 118th Congress and will share more on this account. pic.twitter.com/IExmFl2i0H — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 3, 2023

Now allow us to ruthlessly mock former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, on what was supposed to be the greatest day of his professional career, but instead has been his most humiliating. The New York Times reports that McCarty lost three consecutive votes for Speaker on Tuesday, and his longtime bid for Speaker is at best in absolute disarray.

The House has not failed to elect a Speaker in the initial rounds of votes since 1923. As the Daily Mail explains, “The last speaker election to go beyond the first ballot was in 1923, when members took nine tries to name Frederick Gillett (R-Mass.) to the position.”

first week of january really not kevin mccarthy’s thing huh — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) January 3, 2023

A rogue group of Republicans has been voting for Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, who hilariously, is urging people to not vote for him, according to the New York Times. “We need to rally around [McCarthy] and come together,” Jordan pleaded to his colleagues from the House floor. A couple dozen ignored him, and continued to vote for Jordan, denying McCarthy the 218 votes he needs for the Speaker’s job.

The scramble before the @survivorcbs like tribal council begins. Who will be the ultimate survivor?



Hakeem Jeffries - 212

Kevin McCarthy - 202

Jim Jordan - 20#GOPInDisarray https://t.co/i54m79EjFN — Justice Seeker 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) January 3, 2023

And in the most absolutely cruel (and hilarious) outcome for Kevin McCarthy, he finished behind New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries in all three of Tuesday’s votes, in a Republican-controlled House.

JUST IN: House adopts motion to adjourn until tomorrow at noon after Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses third speaker vote. https://t.co/12hD13AGvG pic.twitter.com/uDKe393VAc — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 3, 2023

At about 5:30 p.m. Washington, D.C. Time, the Chronicle reports that the House voted to adjourn for the rest of the day, after a third vote in which McCarthy actually lost votes for the previous two votes. The House will resume business at Noon ET (9 a.m. PT) Wednesday morning. And presumably, in the hours until then, Republicans will retreat to cigar-smoke filled rooms to either come up with a credible alternative candidate to McCarthy, or allow McCarrthy to horse-trade to get the elusive sixteen more votes he currently needs to become Speaker.

Kevin McCarthy failed so historically badly today that he goes by Kevin Sorbo now — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) January 3, 2023

And as the New York Times explains in their wrap-up of today’s catastrophe for McCarthy, “Since the chamber cannot swear in members or perform actual work until the speaker is chosen, the nation’s legislative process was at a standstill.”

Your new Republican House of Representatives, everybody!

