- The heaviest rains in today's bomb cyclone will be coming in the mid- to late afternoon into evening. There may also be a lull in the late morning and early afternoon with just light rain, but don't be fooled. [KTVU]
- Assuming today's storm will bring even more rain in a short span of time than the one on New Year's Eve, the Chronicle has an interactive map of what parts of San Francisco could see new flooding. The map shows parts of the city vulnerable to significant flooding in a 100-year storm event. [Chronicle]
- They also made maps of other flood zones around the East Bay, South Bay, and Marin County.
- The line for sandbags over at the DPW yard off Cesar Chavez was already very long this morning even though there was (at least) a three-hour wait while supplies were being replenished, and residents are now limited to five per household. [sfpublicworks/Twitter]
Line for sand bags stretching around the block here in San Francisco, even though the next round of bags won’t be given out for more than three hours. Residents doing last minute prep for the heavy rainfall forecast here this afternoon and into tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Fa0IhyWZKf— Jackson Hudgins (@jackson_hudgins) January 4, 2023
- BART is experiencing 20-minute system-wide delays due to the weather. [SFBARTalert/Twitter]
- School is still on for now in San Francisco as officials take a wait-and-see approach, but classes were canceled for Thursday in South San Francisco and San Mateo. [Twitter / KTVU]
- A COVID-positive inmate at the Martinez Detention Facility, who tested positive for COVID upon intake on New Year's Eve and was in a quarantine cell, died in custody on Tuesday. [KPIX]
- UC Berkeley Police say they found a body inside of a tent in People's Park on Tuesday afternoon, and there is no word yet on a cause of death. [Chronicle]
- Prosecutors have a January 19 deadline to lay out their case for why Elizabeth Holmes shouldn't get to delay her prison sentence pending her appeal, and the issue may be decided after a March 17 hearing. [Mercury News]
- Officials on Tuesday said that the Sierra snowpack is off to its best start in about 40 years. [Associated Press / Chronicle]
Photo: aarcher510/Twitter