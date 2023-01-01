An accident Saturday night left a male pedestrian dead, the San Jose police department said, according to KPIX. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities are reportedly investigating the accident in which a GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, struck the pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Forest Avenue.

Units are currently at the scene of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.



Forest Av & N Redwood Av



The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with major injuries and pronounced deceased. Driver cooperating with investigation.



TOC: 7:31 PM pic.twitter.com/HMITPpRsp7 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 1, 2023

According to KPIX, the crash occurred around 7:30 pm Saturday night around the Burbank neighborhood of San Jose. The police officers who arrived at the scene apparently found that the driver of the truck had remained and was cooperative.

The police said that the driver did not show any signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The police said that the victim had been walking on Forest Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk area when he was hit by the vehicle. He apparently suffered critical injuries as a result and was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was reportedly pronounced dead shortly getting to the hospital.

According to the Mercury News, the road where the accident happened was subsequently closed down.

In addition, the San Jose Police Department said that for 2022, the total city-wide number of fatal traffic collisions was 63, and the total number of people killed in traffic accidents was 65. Of the latter number of fatalities, 32 were pedestrians.

The Mercury News reported that this New Year's Eve fatality in San Jose brings the number of fatalities to a tragic new city annual record.

Image via Flickr/Alan Cleaver.