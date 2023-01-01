- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center at 12:06 a.m. Reportedly, his name is Ezekiel Laviolette, born to Allison and Eric Laviolette of Pleasant Hill. [KRON4]
- The National Weather Service released preliminary totals of the rainfall the Bay received for the past 48 hours, with some locations even getting close to 10 inches. San Francisco downtown hit 5.46” in the 24 hours of December 31st, marking the second wettest day in the 170+ years of records there. [Twitter]
- In the early hours of New Year’s Day, San Francisco Police Department said that officers reportedly responded to three separate shootings and a stabbing, all before 3 a.m. One victim has non-serious injuries, but two victims are suffering serious life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- Humboldt County had another earthquake — this time a 5.4 magnitude on Sunday around 10:30 a.m with an epicenter about nine miles southeast of the small city of Rio Dell. This quake comes after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on December 20, which led to the deaths of two older residents. [Mercury News]
- The stormy weather conditions prevented crabbers from getting started on commercial Dungeness crab season, which was finally set for Saturday after being postponed three times this year. That could mean that local Dungeness for this New Year’s weekend could be scarce and pricey. [Mercury News]
- The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said that they’re searching for a toddler that went missing from Millbrae. Reportedly, police believe the child, 3-year-old Andrea Flores who is 3-feet tall, 36 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair in braids, could be a victim of parental abduction. [KRON4]
- California has 13 new laws starting in 2023. Check them out here. [Chronicle]
- Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers quarterback, is expected to make a full recovery after his second ankle surgery on Friday, the team said. [Chronicle]
