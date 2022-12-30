There was confusion after police released their initial statements about a double-murder last week that claimed the lives of two young children in Hunters Point about the woman they arrested for the crime. But it's been confirmed that she was the mother of the children.

Paulesha Green-Pulliam, 34, appeared in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday for an arraignment. As the Chronicle reports, Green-Pulliam entered a plea of not guilty, and she is being represented by Deputy Public Defender Phoenix Streets. Streets requested in court that Green-Pulliam undergo medical and psychological examinations before her next court appearance, which has been scheduled for next week.

The circumstances of the two girls' deaths have not been publicly shared and were not discussed in today's hearing. But we now know that the two victims were Green-Pulliam's 1-year-old daughter Paragon, and her 5-year-old daughter Justice.

Both girls were found unresponsive last Friday morning, December 23, at a home on the unit block of Navy Road in Hunters Point. Both parents were reportedly on the scene at the time of the girls' deaths. Both girls were pronounced dead at the scene after medics attempted life-saving measures. The official cause of death still has not been revealed, and may not yet be determined.

The public defender, Streets, spoke to reporters following the hearing, per the Chronicle, saying, "We really don't know what's going on or what happened. It's a very tragic situation and circumstance for everyone involved."

Streets asked that everyone "reserve judgement" in the case, and added, "We’re going to find out what happened, but it's going to take a little bit of time to get through all the evidence.”

First responders were reportedly very emotional at the scene last Friday, with SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani saying in a tweet that the scene was Absolutely horrible and is extremely hard on our Homicide Investigators, CSI, Officers, Fire, DEM911, ME's Office, and Community."

