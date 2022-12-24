Two children were found dead inside a home in the Hunters Point neighborhood Friday, and a woman was arrested in connection with the deaths.

When San Francisco Police Department officers responded to a Friday morning call of two unresponsive juveniles at a home on Navy Road in the Hunters Point neighborhood, they found a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old dead inside, according to an SFPD press release said.

KRON4 reported that SFPD conducted a suspicious death investigation, and officers arrested 34-year-old female Paulesha Green on suspicion of homicide in the two deaths. It's unclear what Green's relationship is to the children, but she may be their mother.

An arrest has been made in this homicide involving two juveniles, a 1-year-old female, and a 5-year-old female. Paulesha Green of San Francisco was booked and transported to San Francisco County Jail #1 for two counts of homicide (187 PC). ➡️ https://t.co/q7nHrOgU7l pic.twitter.com/DQFkY2W2Ep — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 24, 2022

The SFPD said that officers responding to the call at 7:37 a.m, on the unit block of Navy Road, reportedly "met with both parents," who directed them to the children inside the home, the press release stated. Officers called medics and performed lifesaving aid measures, but a 1-year-old female and a 5-year-old female were pronounced dead on the scene.

Green, the suspect, is reportedly a San Francisco resident. She was later booked for two counts of homicide and taken to San Francisco County Jail.

SFPD did not provide information about the children’s cause of death or circumstances surrounding the deaths but stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images