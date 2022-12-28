Details are scarce, but a one-year-old and five-year-old were found dead in a Bayview home Friday morning, and the DA’s office just announced murder charges against a 34-year-old San Francisco woman in connection with the two children’s deaths.

We reported on Saturday morning that a San Francisco woman had been arrested as a suspect in a “suspicious death incident” where two children were found dead in a Bayview–Hunters Point home, and at the time, the circumstances of these tragic deaths was not explained. In a Friday, December 23 press release, SFPD merely said that they received a call that morning about “two unresponsive juveniles,” and that “When officers arrived on scene, they met with both parents who directed them to the juveniles inside the home.”

That same release noted that “Through the course of the investigation, the investigators identified the suspect as 34-year-old female Paulesha Green of San Francisco. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Green, who was later booked and transported to San Francisco County Jail #1 for two counts of homicide.”

An arrest has been made in this homicide involving two juveniles, a 1-year-old female, and a 5-year-old female. Paulesha Green of San Francisco was booked and transported to San Francisco County Jail #1 for two counts of homicide (187 PC). ➡️ https://t.co/q7nHrOgU7l pic.twitter.com/DQFkY2W2Ep — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 24, 2022

But as of Wednesday morning, when the Chronicle reported that DA Brooke Jenkins announced murder charges against the suspect (named in Jenkins’s press release “Paulesha Green-Pulliam”), this tragic and baffling case still has plenty of outstanding questions. Jenkins’s press release says that “Green-Pulliam is charged with two counts of murder and multiple murder allegations,” and adds that “She was arrested on December 23, 2022 at her home on the unit block of Navy Road in the Bayview District.”

The Chronicle adds that Green-Pulliam “faces life without the possibility of parole if convicted.”

BREAKING:



A San Francisco woman, Paulesha Green-Pulliam, has been accused of murdering two young children in a Bayview home.



"My heart breaks for this family,” said DA Brooke Jenkins.



By @jesssmflores https://t.co/GfneNr3MuN — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) December 28, 2022

But there are still a number of unanswered questions here, notably, Green-Pulliam’s relationship with the children, whether the house where the children were found dead was actually their home, and what on earth actually happened to these children to cause their deaths.

A KTVU report says that “Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam,” but that doesn’t explicitly say that Green-Pulliam was these children’s mother. KRON4 adds that “The father of the two victims — a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl — called 9-1-1 when he returned home that morning and discovered the victims unresponsive.” But that does not clarify whether Green-Pulliam is the mother of these children, and of course, officials have not released the names of the children, nor the father’s name.

But we do know that, according to DA Jenkins’s office, that “Green-Pulliam’s arraignment is scheduled for December 28, 2022 at 1:30PM.” That office also says they will seek pre-trial detention of Green-Pulliam “because of the public safety risk that she poses.”

While Green-Pulliam is in custody, there are obviously a ton of unanswered questions in this investigation. According to a release, if you have any information on this case, you are “asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”

