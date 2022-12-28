- Two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, have been arrested in connection with the fatal December 18 shooting at the 24th & Mission BART plaza. Both men are San Francisco residents and were "taken into custody without incident." [KRON4]
- There was another dramatic car chase this week, this one this morning, in which four suspects were arrested after the CHP Solano County division pursued an allegedly stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 and Highway 37. The chase ended with a spike strip on I-80 in Vallejo, and CHP shutting down all westbound lanes temporarily as the arrests took place. [KRON4 / KPIX]
- Muni has announced its annual free New Year's Eve service. Free rides start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and they go on until 5 a.m. on Sunday. [SFMTA]
- A man was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night in Castro Valley, in the area of Knox Street and North 6th Street. [KPIX]
- A 60-year-old Livermore woman who disappeared on November 19 has been found — remains found in Arroyo Las Positas Creek last in unincorporated Livermore have been positively identified as Cindi Robinson. [KTVU]
- BART police found an unresponsive man on a train at Bay Fair Station Tuesday night, and it was determined he died of an overdose. [KRON4]
- As travel is set to begin again between China and the U.S., the U.S. will be requiring negative COVID tests from all Chinese travelers for entry into the country. [KPIX]
- Ahead of NYE, the Chronicle Food Department has tried all the sparking wines they sell at Trader Joe's, so you don't have to. [Chronicle]
Photo: Joe Kukura/SFist