The SFPD responded to two shooting incidents on Sunday, the second of which was a homicide in broad daylight at the typically bustling 24th & Mission BART plaza.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, a shooting occurred on the 300 block of Hyde Street in which a 40-year-old Oakland man sustained a non-life-threatening injury. SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani reported on the incident on Twitter, and said the department was seeking information from the public.

The second shooting at 24th and Mission streets was reported at 4:07 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred in the BART plaza, which for many months has been the site of mostly unsanctioned street vending, and where activity on Saturday and Sunday is especially high.

The male victim in the shooting was later pronounced dead at SF General, as SFGate reports.

Male victim dies after being shot on street level in the plaza at 24th St. Mission @SFBART in SF. @SFPD @SFPDMission also responded, but @SFBART PD investigating. 📹: @CitizenApp pic.twitter.com/fpxWSuxznB — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 19, 2022

BART Police are handling the investigation, and BART spokesperson Chris Filippi tells SFGate that officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the plaza. "Surveillance video has played an important role in helping BART PD to identify violent individuals in many recent cases and we are hopeful it will help investigators to find these suspects," Filippi said in a statement.

This was San Francisco's 54th homicide of the year to date.

Anyone with information on the Hyde Street shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. You may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information on the 24th and Mission shooting is asked to contact BART Police at 510-464-7000.

Photo via Citizen app