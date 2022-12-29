- A pedestrian died Wednesday morning following an apparent hit-and-run at Bay and Stockton streets, near Fisherman's Wharf. The collision happened around 5 a.m., and police are now seeking the suspect driver and vehicle. [Chronicle]
- Oakland police are investigating the death of a toddler whose body was found 60 miles north in rural Napa County. The two-year-old boy was killed on or around December 23, and one person has been arrested in connection with his death. [KTVU]
- It's raining, so, BART is advising about delays. [KRON4]
- BART service was disrupted Wednesday evening due to a small fire on the tracks between Daly City and 24th Street/Mission stations, which was extinguished as of 7 p.m. [KPIX]
- Four homeless men in Santa Clara County died in a single day this week, on Tuesday, likely due to weather conditions. [KTVU]
- After rolling out "significant backend server architecture changes," Elon Musk's Twitter suffered a major outage on Wednesday for approximately five hours. [TechCrunch]
- Journalist Gil Duran, who was among the journalists who got banned from Twitter for talking about the @ElonJet account, is now advocating for all journalists and everyone else to get themselves banned from Twitter, in protest. [Chronicle]
- A statue of 19th Century rancher and meat-packing magnate Charles Swanston in Sacramento’s William Land Park was recently beheaded by vandals, and police are offering a $1,000 reward for information. [HuffPo]
Photo: John Gibbons