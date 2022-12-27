- The current crazy storms have the National Weather Service (NWS) Bay Area declaring “It's very likely to be [the] wettest end of year in the Bay Area & north Central Coast since 2005,” and the storm-related flooding caused a three-mile-long backup on 101 south of Salinas. A roughly three-mile backup through the Monterey County town of Chualar came with Tuesday morning’s floodings, and while it's cleared now, you may want to consult a location app to assess your trip times for any road trips. [SFGate]
- While San Francisco is largely avoiding weather catastrophes, up north in Marin County, some people spotted 20-foot waves. The storm caused some major swells along the coast, with the 20-foot waves spotted at Point Reyes, with likely bigger waves to come, and the NWS Bay Area urges people to avoid steep beaches and surf zones. [SFGate]
- Lake Tahoe is bracing for as much as eight feet of snow during what is normally the busiest ski weekend of the year, but resorts are being forced to turn people away because of inclement weather. Most of Lake Tahoe’s 10 major ski areas were closed Monday because of inclement weather, so maybe call or check the website before hauling it up to Tahoe. [SF Chronicle]
- Le Marais Bakery in the Castro was burglarized overnight on Monday, with a safe being stolen out of the basement. [Hoodline]
- A two-alarm house fire in the Berkeley Hills led to evacuations late Monday night, and minor injuries to a mother and her adult son. [KPIX]
- Mark Cuban is the latest tech billionaire to rip into San Francisco, saying on Bill Maher’s podcast that “It's a little cliquey pretentious spot, being in the tech industry. Everybody is the smartest motherfucker in the world if you live in Silicon Valley,” unaware of the irony of calling people “cliquey” and “pretentious” on Bill Maher’s podcast. [SF Business Times]
Image: @surfline cams via Twitter