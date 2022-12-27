The New Year's Eve announcements are pouring in from Bay Area transit agencies, and Caltrain will be free from 8 p.m. onward Saturday night, while BART will run extra trains going well after 2 a.m.

We’re just a few nights out from New Year’s Eve 2023, and the usual Bay Area transit announcements are rolling in. But as of press time for this Tuesday afternoon post, SF Muni has not announced free service on New Year's Eve (which they have traditionally done in years past). But Caltrain is tooting their horn over free New Year's Eve service, as seen below, “Caltrain will have free service on all trains for New Year’s Eve starting on Saturday Dec. 31st at 8 p.m. until Sunday Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:30 a.m.,” Caltrain said in a Tuesday afternoon tweet. “Last train will depart San Francisco at 2:00 AM.”

FREE New Year’s Eve Service! Yes you read that correctly! #Caltrain will have free service on all trains for New Year’s Eve starting on Saturday Dec. 31st at 8 p.m. until Sunday Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:30 a.m. Tell your friends!



** Last train will depart San Francisco at 2:00 AM ** pic.twitter.com/JwzXDQO27F — Caltrain (@Caltrain) December 27, 2022

BART will not be free, and fare has generally not been free on New Year's Eve on that service anyway. But BART did announce on Monday that they will be running numerous extra late-night trains on New Year's Eve, with many stops available well past 1 a.m. or even 2 a.m.

Bay Area! New Year's Eve is approaching and BART is extending train service past 1am to safely move partygoers and revelers.🥳



BART will run standard Saturday service on New Year's Eve (until midnight) and then operate 3-line 🟨🟧🟦 special service. pic.twitter.com/Euo3YUF1AP — BART (@SFBART) December 26, 2022

“Last East Bay bound train running through downtown San Francisco will be at around 1:30am,” Bart says in their announcement. “Last southbound train heading toward Millbrae will run through downtown San Francisco at 2:10am.” BART does add that the SFO and Oakland airport stations will not get the extra late-night New Year’s Eve service.

As seen above, you may have a fair amount of transferring required at MacArthur or 12th Street Oakland for these late-night trains, because we are still on a weekend schedule, despite the extra late-night trains. And BART is not giving a ton of specific time details in their announcement. But SFist ran some routes through the BART Trip Planner, and we did see plenty of service available around 2 a.m. or even later on New Year's Eve, so you’re encouraged to run your trip through the Trip Planner.

If you’re more concerned with New Year’s Day service on Sunday, BART’s announcement adds that “New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023, will be a regular Sunday schedule with service running 8am until midnight.”

