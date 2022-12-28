- Marin County authorities have suspended their search for a missing fisherman who has not been seen or heard from since Christmas Day. 32-year-old Will Chebib went out fishing from Black Point dock in Novato on Sunday and never returned. [Bay Area News Group]
- A woman was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon outside her home in Antioch. The woman's neighbor is a person of interest in the shooting. [KTVU]
- The sideshow craze has spread to Los Angeles, where they are called "street takeovers," and on Christmas day a 24-year-old nursing student named Elyzza Guajaca was killed by a car doing donuts in South L.A. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle's John King is encouraging Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff to take Salesforce West, the company's 43-story office tower on Mission Street, and turn half of it into residential to bring more people downtown. [Chronicle]
- With all the recent storms, the Sierra snowpack is above average for this time of year, with more to come this week, and that's good news for the drought so long as it doesn't melt too early. [KTVU]
- Southwest Airlines continues to cancel hundreds flights in and out of Bay Area airports as the company continues its clusterfuck of a recovery from last week's storms. [NBC Bay Area]
- Southwest's meltdown is drawing federal scrutiny, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttiegieg vowing consequences. [New York Times]
- And if it weren't enough that Southwest barely has any planes in the air, one Southwest flight from Honolulu, bound for Oakland, turned around and diverted back to Honolulu on Tuesday evening due to "behavior of customers." [Hawaii News Now]
- The Supreme Court's delay in lifting Title 42, the Trump era policy denying asylum to migrants who might otherwise be granted it due to pandemic restrictions, is giving California a brief financial reprieve as it faces a deficit next year. [Cal Matters]
Photo: Intricate Explorer/Unsplash