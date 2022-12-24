- The hectic holiday travel season marked by days of severe weather nationwide is calming down in the Bay Area as Christmas Day gets closer. Reportedly, SFO has only had 60 flight cancellations so far Saturday, as opposed to 139 on Friday (nationally, about 2,000 flights were canceled by Saturday morning after nearly 6,000 were canceled the day before). [Mercury News]
- On Thursday afternoon, a 34-year-old motorcyclist died in a fatal crash in East Oakland as he rode in his father’s funeral procession to a nearby cemetery, police and family members said. The 34-year-old, identified Friday as Oakland resident Siupeli Lauaki, was pronounced dead at the scene. [CBS Bay Area]
- A nude attacker allegedly hit an individual in the back of the head and stabbed the person with a knife on UC Berkeley’s campus Friday evening, according to the university’s police department. The victim was reportedly not injured and immediately ran to the University of California Police Department to report the incident. [KRON4]
- The Bay Area is set to receive an influx of $279 million from the federal government in 2023 as part of the recently passed $1.7 trillion federal spending bill. The funds will be directed to local nonprofits and projects to expand homeless services, transportation projects, libraries, food banks, and more. [Chronicle]
- Extradited cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried will reportedly return to the Bay Area soon, as SBF’s Stanford professor parents agreed Thursday to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their Palo Alto home while he awaits trial on fraud charges surrounding his FTX trading platform. [Mercury News]
- If you got a Christmas tree this year, the SF Environment Department recommends that you place it on the curb starting Jan. 3. Your neighbors are most likely to start complaining by Jan. 18, the Chronicle found by tracking 311 calls, which has the highest average of complaint calls at almost 200 each year. [Chronicle]
Image via Duke Cullinan.