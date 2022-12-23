It's going to be unseasonably warm this Christmas weekend all over the Bay. And while no records are likely to be broken, temperature-wise, those of us who didn't leave town will all be sitting pretty in some lovely weather.

While everyone you know in much of the rest of the country is buried in snow, or shivering in subzero temps — even Texas is getting an Arctic blast — you can look forward to downright spring-like temperatures this weekend around the Bay. As the Chronicle's meteorologist Gerry Diaz explains, "This warmth will peak on Christmas Day and host some of the warmest temperatures not just in the Bay Area but in the entire country."

It's going to be partly sunny with a high around 60 degrees in SF Saturday and Sunday, and in more inland parts of the Bay Area, highs could reach around 70.

"But just how odd is it to see 60s for highs along the coast and 70s farther inland on Christmas Day?" Diaz writes. "From a climate perspective, it’s unusual. Daytime highs this holiday weekend will be running anywhere from 3 to 5 degrees above the average for this time of the year, with some inland cities like Santa Rosa, Napa and San Jose getting up to 7 degrees above average."

Up in the Sierra, the days will be up to 15 degrees above average for this time of year, which will melt some of that accumulated snow.

But, more snow is on the way — and rain is on the way for us — next week.

Per the Chronicle, a "Pineapple Express" atmospheric river is on its way next week, straight from Hawai'i, bringing rain and snow showers to the North Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, and the Sierra Nevada, in particular, by Tuesday. But SF should see some downpours Tuesday morning and afternoon, with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour, and a chance of thunder and lightning.

The rest of the between-holiday week looks pretty gray, with more rain possible on New Year's Day, but nothing too dramatic storm-wise.

Photo: bradley_/Instagram