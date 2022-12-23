Eldest unemployable Trump kid Donald Trump Jr. ran afoul of Twitter’s content policy, with a tweet that Twitter took down photoshopping a nude Hunter Biden next to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Wednesday night address to Congress was by all accounts a rousing success, and brought another $1.85 billion in military aid to that country. But it also set off angry histrionics across the right-wing provocateur rich-kid inheritee set. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was apoplectic over the enthusiastic bipartisan reception the other speech, and former president Trump’s eldest child Don Jr. tweeted something apparently vile enough that Twitter slapped it with the “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules” takedown treatment.

Lol don jr apparently posted something so rank it violated even current Twitter rules pic.twitter.com/mOKVYDHEkO — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 23, 2022

Well, the New York Daily News tracked down Trump Jr.’s tweet. Fair warning, it does contain nudity. But if you must see the screenshot, there’s a copy here. It’s an image of Zelensky addressing Congress, with Vice President Harris and Speaker Pelosi unfurling the Ukrainian flag behind him, but with a nude Hunter Biden photoshopped in, presumably from leaked photos from the younger Biden’s laptop.

While the Daily News reports this as “Twitter removed the image for unspecified violations of its terms of use,” and it’s fairly obvious what the violation is here. Twitter’s non-consensual nudity policy is clear that “You may not post or share intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent,” and that “Sharing explicit sexual images or videos of someone online without their consent is a severe violation of their privacy and the Twitter Rules.”

Sit this one out Jr. We know the thruth. pic.twitter.com/22I1ZuNuJl — Jean Ibosh (@IboshJean) December 21, 2022

This has not affected Trump Jr.’s continuing tirade against Zelensky, whom he also called a “ungrateful international welfare queen.” We’ll let you unpack how that comes from a 44-year-old man who has never worked for anyone except his own father at any point in his adult life.

And if you didn’t see it, Don Jr. got a good skewering in this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open, portrayed by Mikey Day, and with Cecily Strong as Kimberly Guilfoyle. The bit was a timely send-up of the bizarre $99 Trump NFT promotion. Said Day, in character as Trump Jr., “I know what you’re thinking… 99 dollars? You can get two grams for that!”

Image: donaldjtrumpjr via Instagram