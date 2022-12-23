Russian Hill mainstay Nick’s Crispy Tacos just abruptly announced its closure with less than a week’s notice, but they say “We are in the process of finding a new home.”

This Tuesday December 27 will be the final Taco Tuesday at the uniquely chandeliered and uniquely crispy taco-shelled Nick’s Crispy Tacos, inside the former Rouge nightclub at Broadway and Polk Street. The 20-year-old taco joint announced in a Facebook post that their final day at the location will be Tuesday, according to the Chronicle, but it seems like a lease issue, and the management sounds like they’re on the hunt for a new location.

“Our time at Broadway and Polk has been memorable to say the least, and it is sadly coming to an end,” the restaurant says in the Facebook post above. “Negotiations to extend the lease were tried yet unsuccessful.”

“However, the owners and crew of Nick’s Crispy Tacos have no intention of throwing in the towel. We are in the process of finding a new home to serve our famous tacos and we see a future filled with out classics and new items as well.”

It’s unclear what will happen with the Rouge nightclub space, with whom Nick’s Crispy Tacos has shared the 1500 Broadway space for these last two decades. Temporary Nick's signage went up over the Rouge sign a while back, and the website RougeSF.com currently redirects to the Nick’s Crispy Tacos website, and the Nick’s Crispy Tacos Facebook page still carries the description “Rouge and Nick's has established itself as a social hotspot and has created a warm, welcoming enviro.”

Rouge had, in recent years, morphed into more of a sports bar than a nightspot, even before the pandemic.

Of course, the original Nick is no longer affiliated with the current Nick’s Crispy Tacos. That would be Nick Fasanella, who left Nick’s Crispy Tacos years back. That particular Nick’s crispy taco magic is still available at Underdogs Cantina near Oracle Park and Underdogs’ Sunset location, where Fasanalla created the taco menu, and Fasanella is also a partner at Tacko in Cow Hollow — where "Nick's Way" tacos, wrapped like a cone with a full scoop of guacamole on top, have been a menu mainstay from the start.

Image: Brennon W. via Yelp