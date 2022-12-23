- The strike is on this morning at Macy's Union Square, after contract talks broke down last night between the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union and Macy's. Around 400 employees at the store, or 93% of them, said last week that they would strike Dec. 23 and 24 if a contract with better wages and healthcare was not reached. [NBC Bay Area]
- In another blow to SF's downtown and to business tourism revenue, Palo Alto-based VMware has canceled its contract with the Moscone Center for its annual conference VMware Explore 2023, formerly VMWorld. The conference, which represents around 46,000 hotel rooms, is moving to Las Vegas. [SF Business Times]
- Last-minute holiday travel out of SFO is being further complicated today due to an ice storm in the Pacific Northwest. The storm has shut down the runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, adding to the 3,400 flights that have been canceled Friday due to winter weather across the country. [KPIX]
- Neighbors of a sanctioned tent encampment in the Bayview, run by the nonprofit United Council of Human Services (UCHS), are incensed that the city just extended a lease for the encampment for another year. Neighbors say the encampment has been poorly run and UCHS, which just faced two scathing audits, should be held accountable. [Chronicle]
- Oakland just received another grant, this one $500,000, to help bring high-speed internet to low-income households. [NBC Bay Area]
- Honda of Oakland just gifted a minivan to a woman who's been struggling to support five kids, and who's been living in hotels until recently being accepted into housing. [KTVU]
- A new survey finds that 41% of the nation's million-dollar homes are in California. [Bay Area News Group]
Top image: Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images