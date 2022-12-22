- A 56-year-old San Francisco man was shot and run over in an attempted carjacking at Ocean View Park, but he still managed to thwart the carjacking. The suspect and victim had a dispute and the victim was shot at around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, and according to SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani “After he was shot [victim] tried to run, Suspect vehicle chased and ran over [victim] in the Park, then fled. They were not successful in the carjacking & fled in [suspect] vehicle.” [KPIX]
- No wood fires for Christmas, people, as a Spare The Air alert is in effect through Sunday, December 25. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District declared for the duration of the alert, “It is illegal for Bay Area residents & businesses to burn wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, both indoors and outdoors.” [Chronicle]
- Three-year-old Castro Indian restaurant Bhoga is permanently closing “around the first week of January,” but a replacement tenant is already lined up. The storefront near Castro and Market Streets is set to become an American and Asian-Indian fusion restaurant called Castro Restaurant & Brewhouse, and some co-owners are staying on, so the menu will reportedly keep much of the Bhoga fare but “add pizza, pasta, sandwiches, and plant-based meat.” [Hoodline]
- That SFPD sergeant who robbed a San Mateo Rite-Aid for prescription drugs was sentenced to a year in jail, and three years probation. [San Mateo Daily Journal]
- The Coalition on Homelessness is suing the city of San Francisco over homeless sweeps, and a judge may issue a preliminary injunction ending sweeps until the case is resolved. [ABC News]
- The long-delayed Dungeness crab season is set to start on December 31! At least, it is for the moment… [Chronicle]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist