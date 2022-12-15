- A 21-year-old Hayward man suspected of stabbing a father and son to death during a party in September has been charged with two counts of murder. The motive for the double murder by suspect Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, prosecutors say, involved a confrontation with the father over a woman at the party. [East Bay Times]
- Two people were shot in an ambush-style shooting at a Castro Valley apartment complex Wednesday morning. [KTVU]
- Elon Musk and Twitter have now explained that the @ElonJet account that automatically tracked the movements of his private jet was suspended under a new rule that prohibits real-time doxxing and publicizing a person's location, for safety reasons. [Associated Press]
- Around 400 Macy's Union Square employees (93% of them) are threatening to strike on December 23 and 24 unless they get higher wages and better health coverage. [NBC Bay Area]
- Over 5,000 PG&E customers in Berkeley and Oakland lost power Wednesday night, and the utility is "investigating." [Chronicle]
- Up in Healdsburg, newish vegan restaurant Little Saint is divorcing itself from nearby Michelin three-star SingleThread, and building owners Laurie and Jeff Ubben will take over managing the restaurant. [Chronicle]
- A new satellite relay capability on the iPhone 14 was able to help two people in a remote canyon car crash situation in SoCal get rescued, when there was no cell service. [KTLA]
- There was a not-well-attended hearing of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday titled “The Rise of Anti-LGBTQI+ Extremism and Violence in the United States” that was attended by survivors of the recent mass shooting at Colorado Springs' Club Q. [Bay Area News Group]
- Get this: Donald Trump is now suing the Pulitzer Board over its defense of awards giving to the New York Times and Washington Post regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election and any links he may have had to it. [The Hill]
