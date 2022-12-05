The 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes got stepped on hard Sunday, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot that will sideline him the rest of the season, and the Niners’ hopes are now in the hands of (sigh) a young rookie named Brock Purdy.

From a scoreboard standpoint, a San Francisco 49ers fan would be thrilled with Sunday’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, a solid win over a contending playoff team, now a five-game winning streak, and a statement win that the Niners’ Super Bowl hopes are very much for real. But the win was incredibly costly, as Jimmy Garoppolo took a sack just four minutes ito the game, and ESPN reports he suffered a broken foot and is out for the season.

What sucks about the sack that led to Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury was that on the play, it was a result of a missed block.



If they picked up Baker on the rush or if Phillips would have been blocked just a little bit longer, maybe this doesn't happen.



Maybe...

Video of that play is above, and I know we’ve said this before, but that was likely Jimmy G’s last play with the San Francisco 49ers.

"It kind of breaks my heart."



"It kind of breaks my heart."

The 49ers locker room reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury:

According to ESPN, the team all knew Garoppolo was lost for the year “By the time the San Francisco 49ers left the locker room for the start of the second half.” NBC Bay Area Sports has the scoop that “it was 49ers athletic trainer Dustin Little who broke the news to Shanahan that Garoppolo would miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Shanahan's response? He didn't say a single word.”

Brock Purdy vs Dolphins:



• 25/37

• 210 yards

• 2 TD

• 1 INT

• 88.8 passer rating



The 49ers QB looked IMPRESSIVE stepping in for Jimmy Garoppolo

Rookie Brock Purdy came in a had a fine game, given the circumstances. Per ESPN, “ He finished 25-of-37 for 210 yards and two scores with an interception for a passer rating of 88.8.” But you often see a backup come in and have a great game, the defense hasn’t prepared for him or seen any film. You’d imagine that maye next week’s opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will find a way to eliminate a lot of the short underneath stuff that Purdy lived on all Sunday afternoon.

Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's finalized later today.

So what happens now? The above has come true, Baker Mayfield was just waived by the Carolina Panthers. There are rumors the same will happen to Matt Ryan in Indianapolis. And the 49ers did just sign journeyman backup Josh Johnson, plus they have a quarterback named Jacob Eason on the practice squad. But folks, we are not going to the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson, and Jacob Eason as quarterbacks, so the 49ers may be exploring other veteran backup options.

Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both on IR.



Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both on IR.

The solution and he already has the jersey:

Image: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins and Jerome Baker #55 of the Miami Dolphins sack Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.