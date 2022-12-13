A shooting Monday evening in SoMa was heard by many in the area, as dozens of shots rang out in the vicinity of Bryant and Ninth, near Dore Alley, and two men were reportedly injured, one of them seriously.

The shooting happened at 9:26 p.m. Monday. A tipster tells SFist that "40+ bullets" were fired, and audio from some cellphone video appeared to confirm there was a rash of gunfire.

KPIX reports via the SFPD that the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Bryant Street, and that two men in their 30s were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. KPIX also reports that a shooter or shooters fired "into a building."

The tipster suggests that the shooting occurred at a building on Dore Alley itself, and that an upstairs neighbor witnessed "two groups of guys running and firing."

KRON4 placed the shooting on the 1100 block of Bryant, closer to Dore, which would be more in line with the tipster's description. And SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca tells KRON4, “Officers arrived on scene and located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital. One victim suffered life threatening injuries and the other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.”

Police had blocked off a portion of Bryant Street at 10th Monday night during their investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Photo via Citizen