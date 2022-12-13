- Twitter has officially dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the group of external volunteers formed to help improve safety on the platform. An email went out to council members Monday ahead of a scheduled meeting saying the company was "reevaluating how best to bring external insights" to the platform. [PBS]
- 10 years after suprising everyone on a Sunday morning show and coming out in full support of same-sex marriage, Joe Biden will sign a law today protecting both same-sex and interracial marriages. The law, passed by Congress, codifies these marriages in the face of threats from the conservative-majority Supreme Court. [CNN]
- As expected, the White House, the Department of Energy, and Lawrence Livermore National Lab today announced a breakthrough in nuclear fusion. After having some successes over the last year, the successful experiment, in which more energy was produced than was required to start the reaction, occurred at 1:03 a.m. on December 5. [New York Times]
- BART was experiencing major delays Tuesday morning between the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations. [KRON4]
- There was a freeze warning in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning. [KRON4]
- According to nationwide poll data, the San Francisco Bay Ferry is the highest-rate public transit system in the nation with a 99% approval rating. [KRON4]
- Yes, Elon Musk is leaning into transphobia, despite or because of having a trans kid who wants nothing to do with him, and no that has nothing to do with "free speech absolutism." [Chronicle]
- The teen driver responsible for the deadly August 2021 crash in Livermore that killed 15-year-old Hunter Diemert and injured a several other friends has been sentenced to probation and time served. [KTVU]
