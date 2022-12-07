- Oakland Vice Mayor and City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan, who has multiple times run for mayor herself and recently ran for county supervisor, is likely to be fined $19,000 next week for ethics violations surrounding a condo she owns. The city's Ethics Commission found that Kaplan had for years failed to disclose her ownership of a Jack London Square area condo, and had at least once taken a council vote on a project that would have directly benefited her property value. [KPIX / Chronicle]
- A student was stabbed multiple times by another student at Oakland's Skyline High School Wednesday morning, and a suspect is in custody. Teachers complained that they had to hear about it from student rumors, well before the administration officially released the news. [KTVU]
- A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning in San Francisco in a collision with an SUV in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two local chefs who lost Michelin stars as of Monday night's California guide release expressed their disappointment to the Chronicle, and Mourad chef Mourad Lahlou, who says his staff had been gunning for a second star, says "It's devastating to lose something like that." [Chronicle]
- Shortly following objections by Meta, a bill that would have forced social media companies to bargain with news media organizations over compensation for their content has been dropped from a must-pass congressional defense spending package. [Chicago Tribune]
- A trio of Chronicle writers did a virtual screening and live-tweet session with readers watching the Hallmark Channel's SF-set "A Big Fat Family Christmas," which centers on two SF Chronicle employees, and of course everyone trashed it. [Chronicle]
- The New York Times has a piece about how, despite sharply rising COVID cases and hospitalizations in Los Angeles, apathy reigns and people don't seem to be changing behaviors or masking up this go-round. [New York Times]
Photo via SupervisorKaplan.org