Some serious landscaping and tree-clearing is taking down the power lines of the J Church this weekend, and riders of that line will be on buses, and forced to transfer up until 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

You know that one stretch of the J Church line between 20th and 21st streets, the part that isn’t on real road, but instead cuts through a private right-of-way, and sometimes you just say “screw it” and walk through, hoping you don’t get hit by a train? There is some serious landscaping happening in that area this weekend, and because of it, the J Church is running as a bus both Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. (or possibly later, because Muni).

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

This was all planned in advance, and it is not related to this weekend’s wet and stormy weather.

Reminder: Today bus shuttles are providing #JChurch service btwn Balboa Park and Church/Duboce until 2pm due to landscaping work at Church and 22nd. For complete service details: https://t.co/kd6LnsLNck — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) December 3, 2022

“Landscaping work that will require de-energizing the overhead lines in the area of the intersection of Church & 22nd streets on Saturday and Sunday, December 3-4, will require service on the J Church Line to be provided by bus shuttles,” SFMTA says in their announcement. “On both days, the J Church Line will be served by buses between Balboa Park and Church & Duboce from 6 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m., at which time rail service will begin to replace the buses for the remainder of each day's service hours.”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

And during those hours, you would have to transfer from that shuttle bus at Church and Market to go downtown, or vice versa. “Passengers should transfer to and from the Market Street subway at Church & Market,” SFMTA says.

Screenshot: SFMTA

There are nine stops that will be missed or have alternate stops. They are listed above for your Saturday and Sunday morning and afternoon reference.

Images: Joe Kukura, SFist