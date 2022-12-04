- In the second instance of a man reportedly walking on an East Bay freeway brandishing a gun in the last week, CHP arrested a man on I-580 near the 980 interchange in Oakland last Tuesday who was walking around in traffic, clearly very high on drugs. His vehicle, running with its door open, was then found to have over a kilo of rainbow-colored fentanyl in it, along with a bunch of cash. [KRON4 / Facebook]
- An award-winning jazz musician who also taught at SF State, 58-year-old Andrew Speight, was killed Thursday after his car got stuck on train tracks in Burlingame, and was struck by both a northbound and southbound Caltrain train. [SFGate]
- Two individuals were arrested Friday night in San Mateo after allegedly drunkenly trying to gain access to a construction crane, and trespassing on a construction site. [KTVU]
- Local 16-year-old surfing phenomenon Zoe Chait just surfed her first Mavericks wave two Fridays ago, and it all went smoothly. [Chronicle]
- CBS Sunday Morning spoke with Kara Swisher, former Facebook security lead Alex Stamos, and an anonymous Twitter employee about how Elon Musk is roiling the company and making a string of demonstrably bad decisions. [CBS News]
- The Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort reopened this weekend after being closed all of last ski season due to damage from the Caldor Fire. [NBC Bay Area]
- Andytown Coffee's new location at the Richmond end of Ocean Beach is serving an It's-It Affogato. [Hoodline]
- A coyote attack on a toddler was caught on camera on a suburban street in the Los Angeles area last week
- On Monday, the Supreme Court will once again be hearing a case involving a business in Colorado, in this case a graphic designer, refusing service to same-sex weddings on First Amendment grounds. [New York Times]
Top image: CHP Oakland/Facebook