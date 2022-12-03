- A suspected hit-and-run collision on I-880 in Oakland Friday caused a big rig to flip over and catch fire, ultimately killing the driver. Police are seeking the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria that crashed into the truck and then fled the scene in another vehicle. [East Bay Times]
- One male victim was killed in a shooting in Oakland early Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Peralta Street. [KRON4]
- Police in South San Francisco made a significant drug bust Friday, seizing a "large amount" of marijuana, heroin, fentanyl and LSD from a hotel room on the 300 block of Gateway Boulevard. [KPIX]
- Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building at 63 Bluxome Street in SoMa around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and the fire was contained about an hour later. [KPIX]
- A 36-year-old man was shot and injured outside Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill Friday night, and a suspect is in custody. [KRON4]
- Two people remain hospitalized following the SamTrans bus crash at Serramonte Mall on Friday. [KTVU]
- A group of tree lovers is suing to stop a logging plan on a property near Guerneville that is home to the Clar Tree, the tallest redwood tree in the county. [Chronicle]
- Don't forget: most SF museums are free the weekend, either today or tomorrow.
- The Netherlands team has eliminated the U.S. in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. [KTVU]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist