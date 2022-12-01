Thursday morning’s inclement weather brought down a tree at Mission and 11th Streets, and that tree pulled some Muni lines and a light pole down with it.

The Thursday morning downpours we just experienced were not terribly disruptive, and really just normal December weather. Truckee and the Sierra Mountain areas are having far more serious weather-related discombobulation. But you try telling that to this poor ficus tree that got knocked down Thursday morning, which also dragged a light pole and some Muni lines down with it.

The tree fell sometime around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and the 14/14-R and 9/9-R Muni lines were being rerouted for several hours.

Our Bureau of Urban Forestry crews responded quickly today to a downed tree on Mission St. at 11th St. that downed overhead Muni lines & a light pole. No injuries. Thanks to @SFFDPIO @SFMTA_Muni teams for their assistance. See another storm-related problem? Please contact @SF311 pic.twitter.com/j8lGtnttKd — San Francisco Public Works (@sfpublicworks) December 1, 2022

“Our Bureau of Urban Forestry crews responded quickly today to a downed tree on Mission St. at 11th St. that downed overhead Muni lines & a light pole. No injuries,” Public Works said in the early Thursday afternoon tweet above. “See another storm-related problem? Please contact @SF311.”

Be careful while driving in the rain. If you see trees down that are NOT a threat to life or property, call 311 @SF311 - If it's an emergency, call 911 Photo credit @KPIXDesk pic.twitter.com/68SODe78Zs — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 1, 2022





If you can’t get enough storm porn, then also enjoy the video above of the same tree, taken before crews were able to respond.

UPDATE: IB/OB 9 & 9R are resuming regular routes.



IB 14/14R reroutes expected to remain in place for several hours for tree removal and overhead line repair. https://t.co/IRpFdTEGJU — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) December 1, 2022

As of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, SFMTA said that “IB 14/14R reroutes expected to remain in place for several hours for tree removal and overhead line repair.”

Image: @sfpublicworks via Twitter