Thursday morning’s inclement weather brought down a tree at Mission and 11th Streets, and that tree pulled some Muni lines and a light pole down with it.

The Thursday morning downpours we just experienced were not terribly disruptive, and really just normal December weather. Truckee and the Sierra Mountain areas are having far more serious weather-related discombobulation. But you try telling that to this poor ficus tree that got knocked down Thursday morning, which also dragged a light pole and some Muni lines down with it.

Image: @sfpublicworks via Twitter

The tree fell sometime around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and the 14/14-R and 9/9-R Muni lines were being rerouted for several hours.

“Our Bureau of Urban Forestry crews responded quickly today to a downed tree on Mission St. at 11th St. that downed overhead Muni lines & a light pole. No injuries,” Public Works said in the early Thursday afternoon tweet above. “See another storm-related problem? Please contact @SF311.”



If you can’t get enough storm porn, then also enjoy the video above of the same tree, taken before crews were able to respond.

As of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, SFMTA said that “IB 14/14R reroutes expected to remain in place for several hours for tree removal and overhead line repair.”

Related: Tree Comes Crashing Down in Japantown During Early Morning Storms [SFist]

Image: @sfpublicworks via Twitter