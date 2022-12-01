- This morning's downpours will taper off by this afternoon, leaving behind some extra-cold air tonight. It will be cold in SF, and the National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch from Thursday night to Friday morning for the North Bay valleys. [Chronicle]
- Police in Antioch have arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Ronald Jackson Jr., who they shot and killed gas station convenience store clerk James Williams during a botched robbery and gun battle on Saturday. Williams allegedly fired on Jackson, wounding him, and Jackson fired back, killing Williams — thus he is not facing a murder charge because the killing could be deemed self-defense. [KTVU]
- Police are investigating an armed robbery on Twin Peaks Tuesday night, when two people sitting in their car at the vista point were robbed of a backpack with a laptop and cash in it. [NBC Bay Area]
- Three small, intentionally set debris fires in East Oakland caused some damage to the side of a school building Wednesday night. [KTVU]
- Big Silicon Valley law firm Cooley LLP has just laid off 150 employees, citing over-hiring in 2020 and 2021. [Reuters]
- A new UCSF study suggests that Alzheimer's risk in older adults can be reduced by up to 30 percent through lifestyle changes. [KPIX]
- A second federal appeals court has dealt another setback to the Biden Administration's plan to forgive a portion of student loan indebtedness. [CNN]
Photo via CastroCam.net