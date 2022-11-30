- Airbnb is partnering with corporate landlords in 25 major markets to provide a platform for apartment renters to sublet their units for short stays. Airbnb is expanding its services, basically, to renters as well as homeowners, allowing one to subsidize one's rent by hosting travelers. [NBC Bay Area]
- Elon Musk and Tim Cook apparently mended fences today, with Cook personally giving Musk a tour of Apple's Cupertino spaceship doughnut. Musk tweeted, after his rage-tweets on Monday, that Cook "was clear that Apple never considered" removing Twitter from the App Store. [ElonMusk/Twitter]
- Steph and Ayesha Curry apparently sold their Atherton mansion, that they only just purchased in 2019, sometime late last year? Since they don't appear to have bought the penthouse they were supposed to be buying in downtown SF, it's unclear where the celeb couple is residing these days. [Dirt]
- Incoming winter storms could dump five feet of snow in spots in the Sierra. Also, it's going to be rainy in SF when you wake up tomorrow. [KPIX]
- The SF District Attorney’s office has filed murder and robbery charges against 28-year-old Joe Walls for a Saturday morning fatal shooting at the intersection of Leavenworth and Eddy streets in the Tenderloin. [Chronicle]
- The City of Oakland is renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard Too $hort Way, after the iconic rapper. [East Bay Times]
- There was a big "C-suite shakeup" at Salesforce this week, with co-CEO Bret Taylor stepping down. [SF Business Times]
- The 4 Star Theater is getting set to reopen in the Richmond, under the ownership of the same guy who runs the Balboa and the Vogue theaters. [Hoodline]
- The historic, empty, 154-year-old Graves Mansion in San Jose went up in flames Tuesday night. [Hoodline]
- Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter Christine McVie has died at age 79. [KQED]
Photo: Chris Lawton