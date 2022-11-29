- A nasty winter storm is rolling in, and a backcountry avalanche watch will be issued to the Central Sierra Nevada and the Lake Tahoe areas. Parts of San Francisco may experience temperatures in the 30s before the sun comes up Wednesday morning, and showers are expected to arrive Wednesday or Thursday. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco cannabis sales are way down this year, after posting banner sales during the pandemic. SF dispensaries sold $57.4 million in product in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $72.4 million in the same quarter of 2021, and 2022’s third quarter dipped further to $56.9 million. [Examiner]
- You may recall a Muni shooting on August 3 in Sunnydale that killed one person and injured another, and SFPD has arrested two suspects. Police have not mentioned a motive, but they arrested 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga for the shootings, apprehending the suspects at the Royal Palace Inn on Geneva Avenue in Daly City. [KPIX]
- South Beach brunch spot Town’s End Bakery and Restaurant reopened under new management a few days before Thanksgiving, and is now a full-service brunch spot. [Eater SF]
- Some Gavin Newsom supporter sued the state last year claiming it was too easy to recall a governor, lost in court, appealed, and that plaintiff has just lost again at the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. [Chronicle]
- A measure enshrining same-sex marriage into law passed the Senate 61-to-36 on Tuesday, and is expected to pass the House and be signed by President Biden. [NY Times]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist