- SF Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton, who does not use Twitter often, has had his Twitter account hacked, and now says he's leaving Twitter. The hacker appears to still have control of the account, and has put a "Day Trading Options Guide" ad in place of Walton's profile pic and cover photo. [KRON4 / Chronicle]
- David DePape, the suspect in the Oct. 28 attack on Paul Pelosi, will be appearing in federal court today for a status hearing. There was a status hearing in DePape's parallel state case on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
- A judge in San Jose has ruled that the city can proceed with clearing the homeless and their vehicles from a park near the city's airport. The encampment has grown in size since the judge halted the camp clearing last month. [Mercury News]
- One man died in a house fire in Oakland on Tuesday, on the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard. [KRON4]
- Police in South San Francisco are seeking a white male suspect in his 50s with a white beard who robbed a Chase bank on Monday. [KPIX]
- The tally of San Francisco jobs lost at Twitter is 998 so far, according to a state filing, and 204 of those were part of the mass resignation that occurred after Elon Musk's offer of severance for those who don't want to be "hardcore." [Chronicle]
- The Senate on Tuesday evening passed a landmark bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages, repealing the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and enshrining into law the right to marry that could be threatened by future Supreme Court activism. [KPIX]
Photo: Ian Thiel