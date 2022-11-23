- Headed to SFO or Oakland Airport today? Expect big crowds. Lots of people likely traveled earlier this year due to continuing remote work, but SFO is expecting traveler volume this holiday season to be around 85% of what it was in 2019. [Examiner]
- The accused Colorado Springs shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, defense attorneys say. Aldrich is referred to as Mx. Aldrich in a court filing, and reportedly they legally changed their name a decade ago, at age 16, to protect themself from an abusive father. [Washington Post]
- Colorado Springs is reckoning with its not-so-distant past as a bastion for conservative, evangelical Christianity and vicious homophobia. [New York Times]
- The San Francisco-based homelessness nonprofit, United Council of Human Service, which has recently come under scrutiny in a city audit, had its nonprofit status suspended earlier this year. [Chronicle]
- UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital is preparing for a potential surge of patients after the Thanksgiving holiday, with cases of RSV, flu, and COVID on the rise. [KPIX]
- Colleen Dolan, one of the parents of the Ghost Ship fire victims, has written an op-ed about how her grief continues six years later, and how the holiday season tends to accentuate it. [East Bay Times]
- SF Supervisor Catherine Stefani announced Tuesday that there would be increased police patrols at the Palace of Fine Arts following violent robberies of two wedding photographers on the same day two weeks ago. [Chronicle]
- 10% of the California legislature now identifies as LGBTQ. [Bay Area News Group]
- A manager at a Walmart in Virginia opened fire in a break room and killed six coworkers on an overnight shift. [CNN / Chronicle]
