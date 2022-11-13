In separate incidents, two photographers — one of them visiting San Francisco from Dallas — were subjected to violent robberies on November 9 near the Palace of Fine Arts; no arrests have been made in either robbery.

First reported by ABC7's Dion Lim, a pair of brazen robberies took place at the Palace of Fine Arts earlier this month, leaving two photographers shaken and one of them without their equipment.

Per the news outlet, one of the photographers was from Dallas, who wished to remain anonymous, saying that he flew into San Francisco for the day for a job taking engagement photos for a couple. During the shoot, two masked and armed men approached the man and tried to rob him of his camera gear. Though he was successful in wrestling the camera bag out of one of the suspect's hands, the new father was allegedly pistol-whipped during the encounter.

"I was just freaked out," the man tells ABC7, who obtained video of the attempted robbery taken by a witness. "I tried to protect the client's memories. The bride was crying the whole time."

Earlier that same day, another photographer was violently attacked in the same area as the previously mentioned photog — raising questions if the attacks were linked to the same suspects.

Unlike the other man, this photographer, who is a local of the Bay Area, didn't manage to snatch his camera gear bag before the suspects ran off with it.

ABC7 notes that both incidents were reported to SFPD, but the outlet's request for more details about the case hasn't been addressed.

According to the most recent Crime Data report from SFPD, there's been a 6% year-over-year increase in total crime incidents this year when compared to 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Image/ Jen Wu