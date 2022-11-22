- Of course the airports are crowded as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, but Bay Area airports are on pace to break all-time records this week. So give yourself extra time! TSA screenings at San Jose International Airport were up 27.2% (Sunday) and 13.1% (Monday) compared to those same days last year, and this year’s Thanksgiving travel is expected to break all-time records set in 2019. [Examiner]
- The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreak is so bad that UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital facilities on both sides of the Bay have set up tents outside the hospitals because they’re out of pediatric beds. Even COVID-19 never led to this many pediatric hospitalizations, and officials fear the RSV vaccine is “at least a year away.” [NBC Bay Area]
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstong says the company closed its SF office because of the “techlash,” as opposed to the obvious reason that they were losing their shirts and needed to cut back costs. Armstrong does not acknowledge in the interview that the company’s stock is down 80%, nor that retail investors have been fleeced blind, and blames San Francisco’s lack of loving enthusiastic support for his company’s inability to afford office space. [SF Business Times]
- Butterfly lovers are thrilled that more than 200 monarch butterflies have returned and found a new place to chill, after vandals destroyed the Monarch Butterfly Garden in Alameda’s Lincoln Park. [KTVU]
- San Jose police have arrested Adelante Dual Language Academy music teacher Israel Santiago on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple minors. [Chronicle]
- The popular Hangar 1 vodka tasting room on the old Naval Air Station on Alameda Island is closing December 18, though it will relocate to a yet-undisclosed “partner distillery.” [Hoodline]
