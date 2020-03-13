These are crazy, crazy times. Entire countries are on virtual lock-down, cruise ships have been floating around with sick people for weeks, and your neighbor has probably purchased every roll of toilet paper within a 50-mile radius. To be certain, coronavirus is not something to be shrugged off, but there is no point in living in complete and utter fear. But many San Franciscans are already hunkering down for the time being, and ordering delivery groceries and beverages online is a likely first thought. We saved you the time of going through every alcohol delivery option, so peruse at your leisure and please drink responsibly.

Drizly is actually more of a platform than a true alcohol delivery company in San Francisco. Providing on-demand beer, wine, liquor, mixers, garnishes, and supplies, Drizly connects you with companies in your area that are ready to deliver to you. Drizly has variable delivery times and fees, but as of this writing there was an estimated 20-minute delivery window with a $9.99 fee.

Cheers on Demand has a physical liquor store location in San Francisco, but has been delivering to a wide range of areas throughout the Bay and beyond. Cheers has exemplary reviews as a result of its consistently well-received customer service. Cheers on Demand has over 1,000 products to choose from, including a number of award-winning craft brands from SF that you might not have heard of, such as Hana Gin and Ice Fox Vodka, which are both made on Treasure Island. Cheers also carries some fun, out-of-the-ordinary products like Ol' Major Bacon Bourbon, a bacon-flavored Bourbon whiskey that is made with real rendered bacon fat. Cheers on Demand has no delivery fee within SF and tends to deliver within an hour.

If you order food online, you may already be familiar with Instacart. What you might not know is that Instacart also delivers alcohol. Like Drizly, this is another platform that allows you to view the products carried by a number of different retailers. This, of course, has its pros and cons, but is a good way to see an sizable catelog of products. Instacart also has a delivery fee. When we pulled it up, Instacart's listed fee was $8.99 with about a 1.5- to 2-hour delivery window.

D&M Wine & Liquor is not an on-demand service, but they are known throughout SF for their currated portfolio of rare and high-end spirits. With an extensive selection of single malt Scotch whiskys, this store will ship well-known brands like Balvanie from the Scottish Highlands, Ardbeg from the Islays or Glenkinchie from the Lowlands, but they also carry sought-after, lesser-know labels like Glen Oak which is an award-winning single malt from the Highlands. D&M's delivery fees are based on shipping costs.

Beverages & More, or BevMo as you more likely know them, is one of the largest booze store chains in California. That kind of volume allows them better-than-average pricing, and in San Francisco, they bring those cheaper deals to your door through delivery. BevMo carries virtually every type of alcohol with a huge brand selection of vodkas, rums, gins, tequilas, whiskeys, and so on. Don't forget to add the flavorless, pre-packaged cheese board that they also have hidden among the 30-racks of light beer, because who doesn't want that? BevMo delivers alcohol same-day with a $9.99 delivery fee.

Minibar is another on-demand app that delivers everything from whiskey to vodka and everything between. Minibar has thousands of options in virtually every category of spirit, mixer, and accessory. Minibar will deliver within 1 hour, but has a $30 minimum and charges a $4.99 delivery fee on top of that.

Much like D&M, PlumpJack offers a more local feel to the craft-booze buyer. Also like D&M, PlumpJack actually ships these unique brands via mail, as opposed to on-demand service. Not so long ago, you could visit a younger Gavin Newsom at PlumpJack on Fillmore Street, as he was the founder of this company. PlumpJack will deliver throughout the country, with restrictions, and their pricing depends on shipping and handling fees.

Room Service is the delivery company of Zayed Market in The Mission, and will give you all of the conveniences of your local corner store delivered to your front door. They have all of the basics for your evening cocktails and even some more obscure items. They will also deliver things like Cup O' Noodles and Toblerone, as well as packs of of smokes to get you through the apocalypse. Room Service charges $5 for alcohol delivery within SF.

Saucey is an alcohol delivery platform out of LA that works with local liquor stores to provide them an online sales platform. Today, Saucey functions in at least 13 cities throughout the country, and they have no delivery fees or miminums — though clearly there are markups. Saucey has all of your favorites and some lesser-known brands too, and it delivers within San Francisco within about one hour, generally speaking.

SWILL is an online delivery service that boasts over 780 whiskeys, 220 vodkas, 200 rums, 120 gins, 80 tequilas, 60 cognacs, and a plethora of other products like aperitifs, digestives, vermouths, & assorted mixers. SWILL tends to have delivery times under 30 minutes, with a $30 minimum.

If you haven't heard of DoorDash, where have you been? DoorDash is one of the country's largest food delivery services, and in addition to delivering meals from restaurants, it works with local store owners to help facilitate alcohol and grocery delivery in San Francisco. In fact, one of their top suppliers is Cheers on Demand (see above). As a large platform, DoorDash also gives you access to a wider array of products if you can't make it out to a liquor store in your area.

SFist / Best of San Francisco / Food & Grocery Delivery SF / 11 Best Alcohol Delivery SF