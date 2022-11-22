- Dungeness crab will remain hard to find and expensive for your Thanksgiving feasting, as the local season has been delayed again. Like the last couple of years, the Dungeness fishing season has been delayed until after December 7, at least, due to continued whale migration. [Chronicle]
- The search is on for a drive-by shooter who fired into Stanford Shopping Center on Monday — though no one was injured. [KTVU]
- The SFPD just announced the arrest of two men, 19-year-old Julio Noguez and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, in connection with an assault and homicide in the Mission District on May 14. [KPIX]
- According to the Riverside County sheriff, two women who were fatally shot in Moreno Valley on Friday were a mother and daughter, killed during a custody exchange with the daughter's ex. [Bay Area News Group]
- Facebook/Meta and Twitter may have laid off a bunch of people, but TikTok is still hiring. [CNN]
- Elon Musk has done another about-face on the blue-check verification thing at Twitter, saying the full launch — I thought it launched and paused once already two weeks ago? — is being paused until they have a "high confidence of stopping impersonation," whatever that entails. [The Hill]
- A "leak" of moisture in the current high pressure system will likely lead to a dramatic and pretty sunset in SF this eve. [Chronicle]
- Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions SPOILER ALERT: The final tournament episode didn't air on ABC 7 in the Bay Area until 2 a.m. for whatever reason, but Oakland's own Amy Schneider prevailed after a "hard fought" sixth game. [KRON4 / ABC 7]
Photo: Doug Duffee