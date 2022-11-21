- Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for the street-racing crash that killed two parents in Redwood City three weeks ago. Kyle Harrison, 23, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy, both of Redwood City, are now in custody, and Harrison is believed to be the second driver in a race who fled the scene after the crash. [Chronicle]
- That state money earmarked for homeless services in California cities that Governor Gavin Newsom's office froze a couple of weeks ago in a political gesture has been unfrozen. Newsom had his summit with city leaders and homeless coordinators on Friday, and everyone pledged to do more to reduce homelessness. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 35-year-old man was randomly stabbed in the neck while walking on busy Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland on Monday. The stabbing appeared to be a random, unprovoked attack, and the victim is said to be in stable condition. [East Bay Times]
- An Alameda County sheriff's deputy, Michael Ziller, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash that occrred on I-580 on November 10, in which he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into a tractor trailer. [KTVU]
- A homeless man was fatally stabbed just before sunrise Monday in downtown Santa Cruz, reportedly amid a physical fight between two men. [KRON4]
- At least one bullet was shot Monday evening into a restaurant at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, but no one was injured. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Great Dickens Christmas Fair kicked off this past weekend at the Cow Palace, and this year there's a 50,000-square-foot area open for free to the public called Vauxhall Gardens. [Hoodline]
Photo: Cheryl Guerrero/Hoodline