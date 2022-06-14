- The long-pretty-much-shuttered Mission Branch of the SF Public Library will finally be getting a temporary branch, opening Saturday, at Valencia and 23rd Streets. The former Yoga Tree studio at 1234 Valencia Street will be the temporary home for the library's Mission Branch that has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, and it will reopen with a new remodel in late 2024. [KPIX]
- That crypto company that did the bizarre QR code Super Bowl ad, Coinbase, laid off 20% of its workforce today. Coinbase was founded in San Francisco, but is now all-remote, and laid off 1,100 employees Tuesday. You can’t help but feel a little schadenfreude-y, after their pompous rejection of workers taking social stances was so widely embraced by VCs who now look full o' shit, and how this hilariously validated the villain in the Larry David crypto Super Bowl commercial. [SFGate]
- All three defendant relatives in the San Jose exorcism child abuse case will be tried together, and will face charges of felony child abuse resulting in death. The mother, uncle, and grandfather allegedly killed three-year-old Arely Naomi Proctor while trying to rid the child of “evil spirits,” and their trial is expected to begin on August 9. [Bay Area News Group]
- Part of the Great HIghway between Noriega and Santiago Streets will close for sand removal, and Public Works plans to “redistribute approximately 43,000 cubic yards of sand over the next three weeks.” [KRON-4]
- There’s a 30-acre brush fire in progress near Hollister, but thus far, no evacuations have been ordered. [KPIX]
- CorgiCon is coming back this Saturday for the first time since the pandemic hit, whoo doggie! [Hoodline]
