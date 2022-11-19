SFPD announced police have detained eight individuals, all of whom are connected to a gang that has conducted a slew of crimes, including "shootings, armed robberies, and car burglaries" done around the Bay Area.

According to KRON4, SFPD served seven different warrants this past Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation that began in April of 2022 regarding a string of robberies and violent crimes across the region. Two people were arrested at the start of the investigation, which led to the recovery of stolen firearms and electronic devices — and these arrests led to what's now a months-long investigation into the discovered group of criminals.

(2/3) This led to a lengthy investigation of an SF-based gang with ties throughout the Bay Area, including shootings, armed robberies, and auto burglaries. On 11/16/2022, SFPD and multiple law enforcement agencies served seven search warrants in cities in the Bay Area. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 17, 2022

Per the news outlet, SFPD's recently conducted eight arrests also lead to the confiscation of a variety of items — including guns, drugs, and stolen property.

A formal news release regarding this incident has been published. Please visit the attached link to view the full synopsis regarding these arrests. ➡️ https://t.co/bl1zYct1Pa pic.twitter.com/uR5S2E0f3i — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 18, 2022

Below is the list of names SFPD has identified of the seven of eight people arrested:

25-year-old Ajay Balaoro of Vallejo

18-year-old Amari Green of San Francisco

18-year-old Xavier Garcia of San Francisco

36-year-old Daniela Eaton of San Francisco

23-year-old Reno Fiapoto of Fairfield

21-year-old Ramone Fiapoto of East Palo Alto

20-year-old Tahmon Wilson of Richmond

Another 22-year-old woman, who was arrested in relation to the gang's activity, was also apprehended; her identity has yet to be revealed, and she was transferred to the U.S. Marshall’s Office for multiple outstanding warrants.

