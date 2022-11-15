- The UC academic worker strike is moving into its second day. Unions representing some 48,000 teaching assistants, researchers, and others are demanding a rise in base pay from an average of $24,000 per year to $54,000 per year. [KTVU]
- What fresh hell awaits you this fine Tuesday? Oh, just Trump making it official that he's going to be screaming on the airwaves and at rallies whenever he can for the next two fucking years. [Chronicle]
- San Jose police deployed a new tactic involving helicopter support and a blockade in order to issue over 700 citations at a weekend sideshow. Police also used San Jose's relatively new sideshow law to issue citations to spectators, and multiple cars — as well as a ghost gun — were abandoned at the scene. [NBC Bay Area]
- An equipment problem that sent smoke pouring down the trackway led to the closure of BART's 24th Street-Mission Station on Monday evening, and significant delays. [KPIX]
- Honey Mahogany officially conceded to Matt Dorsey in SF's D6 supervisor race on Monday night, after Dorsey held on to a significant lead through ranked-choice tabulation. [KRON4]
- A fired Berkeley police officer has leaked emails and is making multiple allegations against the department, including about biased policing and "arrest quotas of downtown unhoused," and these may delay ratification by the City Council of a newly hired police chief. [Berkeley Scanner / Berkeleyside]
- Police in Ukiah arrested an allegedly intoxicated 13-year-old girl on Saturday for DUI after a crash involving an SUV that collided with a parked vehicle. [Ukiah Daily Journal]
Top image: San Jose Police Department/Twitter