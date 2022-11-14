- California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom testified today in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein. What the defense has characterized as a consensual encounter, Siebel Newsom described as non-consensual penetration with fingers, agressive groping of her breasts, and "forced oral copulation." [New York Times / KPIX]
- The race has tightened but Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor continues to hold a lead in the mayor's race. [Chronicle]
- An altercation at a Berkeley Thai restaurant was caught on video in which a suspect, 32-year-old Anthony Demaria, is seen attacking a manager who refused to give him free food that he had asked for — and several bystanders held the suspect to the ground until police came. [KTVU]
- Elon Musk today boasted about firing a Twitter engineer who publicly corrected him about something technical, on Twitter. [The Verge]
- Twitter could be in some serious shit with regard to its legal operating status in the EU, with regulators of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation sounding alarms like those at the FTC. [TechCrunch]
- The House January 6th Committee says Trump failed to comply with their subpoena, and they will now consider next steps, such as holding him in contempt of Congress. [CNN]
- The is infighting occurring in the GOP as they face a tiny House majority, with some calling for running a protest candidate for Speaker to thwart Kevin McCarthy. [New York Times]
- Angie's, a new wood-fired pizza spot from a former Pizzette 211 and Pizza Hacker chef, has just opened in the former Mozzeria space on 16th Street. [Hoodline]
Photo: Theice45/Twitter