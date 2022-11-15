An assault that turned deadly at a Shoreline Amphitheater concert in June has led today to arrests and charges facing five alleged members of the notorious Hells Angels Motorcycle Club — including FBI raids on homes in SF.

This incident wasn't covered in the media at the time of the June 18 Chris Stapleton show at Shoreline, but the Mountain View Police Department put out a statement Tuesday detailing how an assault involving at least five suspects left one victim with serious injuries that he ultimately died from a week later.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Bakersfield resident Juan Gonzalez, and he was allegedly one of two men assaulted during the concert, possibly by the same group of suspects or some combination. The other was an off-duty police officer.

Mountain View Police Public Information Officer Katie Nelson tells the Mountain View Voice that it all appeared to start with the assault on the off-duty officer.

"I don't know what was said or what started that confrontation, but then a fight ensued, and additional Hells Angels members joined in on that assault," Nelson said, adding that the officer was "brutally assaulted" and then the group of bikers walked away.

Apparently after that assault, around 10:45 p.m., "Mountain View officers responded to reports of a man who was found unresponsive near the Stage Right Cafe at the venue." That man was Gonzalez, and responding personnel "attempted life-saving measures and the man was rushed to an area hospital for further treatment." He would later succumb to his injuries.

Police quickly determined, as the investigation began that night, that "all suspect parties" were associated with the Hells Angels.

"This was an extremely sensitive situation,” said Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung in a statement. “We knew early on that we needed to be meticulous and diligent in our pursuit of justice for the victims in these cases.”

After five months of investigation, five individuals were served with search and arrest warrants "in coordination and collaboration with several local and federal partners."

The suspects have been identified as 33-year-old Dominic Guardado of San Francisco, 43-year-old Julio Moran of San Mateo, 38-year-old David Wiesenhaven of San Francisco, 37-year-old Logan Winterton of San Francisco, and 42-year-old Raymond Cunanan of Pleasant Hill.

The killing calls to mind the violent events at the Altamont Free Concert in 1969 at which the Hells Angels were tasked with providing security around the stage, and one man ended up dead at the hands of one of them.

Residents of Bernal Heights in San Francisco were rudely awakened by the FBI raid on what was apparently Winterton's home (or possibly Guardado's or Wiesenhaven's?), on the 1000 block of Tompkins Street.

As Mission Local reported, the raid happened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, and residents described “large vehicles of military-type appearance” and “perhaps 15 law-enforcement personnel in military-type gear." Flash-bang grenades were reportedly employed in the raids — others of which took place at the local Hell’s Angels clubhouse, and residences in Portola and near University Mound.

Winterton is being charged with murder and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury. Moran, Wisenhaven, and Cunanan are being charged with assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury. And Guardado and Cunanan are both being charged also with dissuading a witness.