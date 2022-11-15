- The latest batch of Department of Elections vote-count updates from last week’s election just dropped. We’re now at 95% counted, and it’s looking very good for District 4 supervisor candidate Joel Engardio, who remains ahead by 485 votes. But bad news for school board member Ann Hsu, whose deficit grew by another 900 votes, and she’s now behind Alida Fisher by more than 2,600 votes. [SF Elections]
- Alleged serial sex offender Bill Gene Hobbs will remain in custody until his November 29 arraignment, despite his defender’s plea to have him remanded to his mother’s home in Bakersfield. But on the bright side for Hobbs, half of his misdemeanor charges were thrown out Tuesday. That said, he still faces 12 misdemeanors and a felony false imprisonment charge. [Chronicle]
- Netflix just launched a new feature to boot off people who are using the password on your account. I mean, I would just change my password without telling them, but Netflix has rolled out a new feature called Manage Access and Devices, and you can kick that ex’s device off your account right now. [TechCrunch]
- Tickets to Taylor Swift’s July 28 and 29 Levi’s Stadium concert went on sale today, and you better believe the Swifties crashed Ticketmaster and good. [Examiner]
- The SF Board of Supervisors (again) suspended a 2018 voter-approved Cannabis Business Tax until 2026, though this doesn’t directly affect you the consumer, it’s a business tax. [@TheFrisc via Twitter]
- A San Francisco judge is “seriously considering” kicking DA Brooke Jenkins off the case of prosecuting the killing of one of her relatives, because she made so much hay out of it as a “volunteer” in the Recall Chesa Boudin campaign. [SF Standard]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist