- Elon Musk has escalated the pressure on remaining employees at Twitter to be extra "hardcore" or leave, sending an email requiring their response by 5 p.m. ET Thursday. Musk wrote that "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," and seeks "Yes" responses by tomorrow or else the employees will get three months severance. [NYTimes/Bloomberg]
- Also, Musk, the "free speech absolutist," just fired an unknown number of employees who had criticized him in the Twitter Slack channels. They were told their "recent behavior has violated company policy." [CaseyNewton/Twitter]
- A startup called Convene has signed on to take two floors of the former Macy's Men's Store building at 100 Stockton, turning the fourth and fifth floors into six meeting rooms for corporate rentals. The company provides high-end, in-house food, and full-service events and A/V production services for meetings and gatherings. [Chronicle]
- A community activist and co-founder of the Florence Fang Community Farm in Bayview-Hunters Point, 30-year-old Faheem Carter, was brutally attacked by a group of people in the Tenderloin over the weekend. He now requires multiple surgeries and his family has set up a GoFundMe to help with costs. [NBC Bay Area]
- With 90% of ballots counted, Matt Mahan's lead grew in the San Jose mayor's race. [Mercury News]
- A $2 million winning MegaMillions ticket was sold at a Shell station in San Bruno — but there was no big winner on Tuesday night. [KTVU]
- A guy open-fired on Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers in a road-rage incident in LA on Monday, but they are fine. [TMZ]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images