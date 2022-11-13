- After this week's smattering of light rain storms, mostly clear skies are in the forecast for next week. But this unusually cold November weather with still linger — highs won't break the low-60s — while the sun shines through partly cloudy conditions. [Weather.com]
- A 20-year-old San Francisco man was arrested in relation to a fatal Oakland shooting. Court records show that Amir Haynes of SF was charged on November 2 with the murder of 19-year-old Jermaine Kennedy in Oakland; Haynes is now held in Santa Rita Jail without bail. [Mercury News]
- Dozens of completed ballots were found near Highway 17; officials have said they will need to review election laws to determine if the found ballots can be counted toward official election results. [KTVU]
- St. George Spirits in Alameda is still celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend. [Oaklandside]
- Before the San Francisco Zoo officially opened in 1929, it wasn't uncommon to see anything from zebras and seals, to bison and elephants around Golden Gate Park. [Underscore_SF]
- 24 parks and playgrounds have opened in SF since the pandemic began in 2020 — and here are among the best newly debuted ones to check out. [Chroncile]
- Published data shows that just days before Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated Jair Bolsonaro in a run-off election, rates of deforestation skyrocketed in the Amazon — following a year that saw an over 20% boom in forest clearing over 2021. [Mongabay]
- It looks like Democrats will hold the Senate majority after Aguilar's win in Nevada; control of the House remains on a knife edge, though Republicans are still expected to barely eke out the majority. [NBC News/Politico]
