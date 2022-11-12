A recent notice about the layoffs by Meta (formerly named Facebook, Inc.) was tweeted by District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, showing 362 of the 11,000 employees laid off worked at the company's Howard Street office in SF.

Meta announced Wednesday there would be a company-wide layoff of around 11,000 employees — which, at around 13% of its workforce, was the largest in the company's history — as a result of less-than-deal earning figures. And as we learned yesterday, over 300 of those laid off by the multi-product company were from its SF-based office in SoMa.

We just received notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (or W.A.R.N.) Act that @Meta will lay off "approximately 362 employees" from its Howard Street location in San Francisco's District 6 beginning Jan. 13, 2023. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/XcgkSwwmf7 — Matt Dorsey (@mattdorsey) November 11, 2022

As reported initially by the Chronicle, 362 employees at the 250 Howard Street building will be terminated between January 13 and February 10 of 2023. Meta said it notified employees affected by the layoffs on Wednesday of this week.

The decision to lay off thousands of employees comes at a time when Meta's has plummeted nearly 75% in the past year — a downward trend seen throughout much of the tech sector as digital advertisers pull back spending.

“We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a recent statement. “I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone and I’m especially sorry for those impacted.”

According to the same statement, Meta's severance for laid-off employees will include 16 weeks of base pay; two additional weeks of severance will be added for every year of employed service; there is no cap on these additions.

Zuckerberg writes Meta is "deeply underestimated as a company today," adding that "billions of people use our services to connect, and our communities keep growing."

"Our core business is among the most profitable ever built with huge potential ahead," he continues — a sentiment that feels out of sync, given the circumstances around the published statement.

In his four-part Twitter thread, Dorsey made it a point for affected employees to contact San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development, especially as to how their termination relates to laws found in the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, a.k.a. "WARN," Act.

Finally, for *anyone* with questions about accessing city, state, federal or nonprofit services related to City employment, job training, or unemployment benefits, feel free to email me and my staff at [email protected] — or DM me right here. (4/4) — Matt Dorsey (@mattdorsey) November 11, 2022

The City supervisor also used his platform to remind those tech employees recently affected by recent layoffs — Lyft announcing its 13% reduction in staff, Twitter's massive 3,700 employee layoff (that included 890 Bay Area-based employees) etc. — the City and County of San Francisco has over 4,500 jobs currently available.

Photo: Courtey of Getty Images/Justin Sullivan