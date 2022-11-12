- One count shows that Los Angeles has proportionally more people suffering from homelessness than the Bay Area. For every 200 Angelenos, one of them is unhoused, according to a recent Point-in-Time Count; for the Bay Area, one out of 250 Bay Area locals are living unsheltered on the streets, inside a tent, or inside a vehicle. [Chronicle]
- A small earthquake rattled the East Bay Friday night. The 2.8-magnitude tremor struck near Alamo yesterday and caused no injuries or damages... because it was a 2.8-magnitude earthquake. [ABC7]
- Amid a growing number of unfair labor complaints, as many as 50,000 University of California employees are expected to go on strike Monday. [KTVU]
- Fans of Nopalito will be elated to learn that the team behind the popular Mexican eatery is opening up a cocktail bar in Lower Haight sometime in 2023. [Hoodline]
- The Backyard in Richmond, which opened November 4, has fantastic burgers, heated outdoor seating, and free Wi-Fi — an all-around winning combination, honestly. [Oaklandside]
- Speaking of East Bay eateries: Noodle Theory will open a permanent space in Oakland in the Spring of 2023. [Eater SF]
- So... if you've ever wondered how an AI would interpret the Mission District, there's now an answer to that question. [Mission Local]
- Fun fact: The oldest juniper tree known on earth is right here in Northern California. [Underscore_SF]
- Introduced rat populations have exploded in French Polynesia since the 1990s, eradicating many native populations of flora and fauna — but one paradisiacal atoll has now been declared rat-free, offering hope for other islands in the country. [Monabay]
- All eyes are on Nevada now as the state's election results could well determine which party holds majority control of the Senate. [CNN]
Photo: Getty Images/Chinaface