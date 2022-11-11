- Of course, there's an error on the namesake's memorial plate at the Chinatown-Rose Pak Station. Han Li, a bilingual reporter at the SF Standard, noticed the new memorial dedicated to the "community champion" is engraved with Pak's wrong birthplace — "Rose Pak was born in Hunan 湖南, not Henan 河南," Li wrote on Twitter. [Chronicle]
- Arrests have been made in the slaying of an 18-year-old Fresno woman and her newborn daughter. The murders are being blamed on a fit of sibling rivalry and jealousy; the victim's older sister and the sister's boyfriend were both arrested this week in connection with the killing of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera her three-week-old daughter; both the alleged murderers are currently booked in a Fresno jail with individual bails set at $2M. [ABC7]
- The San Francisco Zoo recently became home to a second Komodo dragon — a three-year-old male example of the world's largest lizard — and the new addition will be unveiled to the public Saturday. [Underscore_SF]
- Women’s designer Kenlynn Wilson recently debuted her new North Beach pop-up at 1522 Grant Avenue, filled with vibrant color knitwear fit for many types of occasions. [Hoodline]
- In another sign of more economic hardships to come: Disney announced it's putting a freeze on new staff hires amid "dismal" earnings. [KRON4]
- The last "mini mart" from Mission Bowling Club this year takes place tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. with an array of crafts, decor, and more. [Mission Local]
- For those looking to get their steps in over the weekend, don't forget about the "jungle stairs" on 22nd Street. [Underscore_SF]
- The Bay Area is filled with great Indian pizza places... but some pies, like the ones from Curry Pizza House, are just better than others. [Hoodline]
- If your head is tired from tracking all of Musk's chaotic upheavals since taking over Twitter, don't worry — because the New York Times recently published a timeline of the mess you can scroll through in chronological order. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond