- It's Election Day, and if you didn't already mail your ballot, you still can, or go to a polling place, or drop it in a drop box. The SF Department of Elections has all the info about polling places and drop boxes here.
- A 37-year-old Brisbane man has been charged with manslaughter following a fight that knocked another man to the ground in SF's North Beach in October. The alleged assault took place as bars were letting out on Broadway, and Alexis Octavio Meneses has been arrested and charged after the victim died from his injuries last week. [Chronicle]
- An unconscious surfer had to be rescued Monday night at SF's China Beach after fellow surfers saw him floating and towed him over to a rock. [KTVU]
- As was widely predicted, the federal judge in the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes has denied her attorneys' last-ditch motion for a new trial, and she is set to be sentenced next week. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Redding woman who faked her own kidnapping six years ago, Sherri Papini, is turning herself in to begin serving her 18-month prison sentence today. [KPIX]
- This morning's rain caused widespread headaches for people on the road, and some minor flooding across the Bay Area. [KTVU]
- We may see isolated thunder and lightning today in the Bay Area due to the winter storm currently moving in. [Chronicle]
- A report suggests the Elon Musk is mulling the idea of paywalling all of Twitter at some point. [Chronicle]
- Steph Curry helped end a Warriors losing streak Monday night scoring 47 points against the Sacramento Kings, for a final score of 116-113. [Chronicle]
- It was the last lunar eclipse for three years this morning, and the storm pretty much blocked any view of it locally — but CBS News has some video. [CBS News]